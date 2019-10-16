National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated at Capri Hotel in November

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the event on Nov. 15

National Philanthropy Day will be celebrated with a luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel thanks to the Association of Fundraising Professionals. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is celebrating National Philanthropy Day with a luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

National Philanthropy Day is a special day where the non-profit community comes together to celebrate philanthropy and the positive impact of giving, whether financial, in-kind or volunteer support. Non-profit associations have the opportunity to honor their donors in person, to reconnect and strengthen relationships.

This year’s keynote speaker will be David Roche, sharing his message “Generosity Made Me.” Roche is a pioneer of disability culture and an inspirational humorist who has transformed the challenges and gifts of living with facial differences into a compelling message that has won him standing ovations from across Canada and the United States.

For more information visit the Association of Fundraising Professional Okanagan Chapter website. Tickets can be purchased at the National Philanthropy Day website.

