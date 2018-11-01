Trick or Treat on the Avenue in Oak Bay in 2017. (Keri Coles/News staff)

National petition calls to move Halloween

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

  • Nov. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October has more than 44,000 signatures.

Started three months ago on Change.org, the petition – which says a holiday deserving of a full day shouldn’t be crammed into two rushed hours on a weekday evening – is nearing its goal of 50,000 names.

From parents lamenting the chaos of getting home after work and getting kids ready, to teachers stressing out about the sugar-fuelled mayhem they endure the following day, all seem to agree that having Halloween on the weekend only had upsides.

RELATED: Teal pumpkins pop up across Greater Victoria

“I am signing because I am an elementary school teacher. Halloween is massively disruptive to learning when it falls on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Saturday is the perfect day,” wrote one supporter.

Safety was also a theme that ran through the comments.

RELATED: Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

“This makes so much more sense! Parents are racing home in their cars from work while kids are running to their friends’ houses … it’s a safety concern!” wrote another.

What do you think?

Do you support moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October?

Â 

keri.coles@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposal to use recycled campaign signs for homeless shelters attracts interest
Next story
Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Just Posted

Most Read