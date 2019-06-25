OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston

On June 20 the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre has partnered with Buy Low Foods, Beanstalk Daycare Centre, Silverthorne Elementary School, ISPARC, Houston Community Services, Houston Link to Learning, BV Childcare Centre, Northern Health and Houston Secondary School to host a celebration for National Indigenous Peoples Day. This event took place at Jamie Baxter Park from 1- 3 p.m. The Silverthorne Traditional Drummers and indigenous dancer Kelsey Abraham preformed. It was a fun and informative day for Houston residents who came to the celebration. (Angelique Houlihan photos)