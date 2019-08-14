National Drug Drop-off Month in August launches with new campaign from Drug Free Kids Canada

Kamloops, B.C., Aug. 8, 2019 – 828 tonnes of unused and expired medicine. That’s a 14 per cent increase in the amount recuperated by local pharmacies in Canada last year.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) commends Drug Free Kids Canada for their efforts to ensure the safety of Canada’s children.

Drug Free Kids Canada, in partnership with the Health Products Stewardship Association, has been promoting the need for Canadians to secure their medications and return all leftovers to their pharmacies since 2013.

“The returned amounts have continued to increase as more parents are becoming aware of the importance of returning unused drugs left in the medicine cabinet as they can easily be accessed by children and can harm our kids,” said Chantal Vallerand, Executive Director of Drugs Free Canada.

Parents and households alike are urged to return unused or leftover prescription drugs to their local pharmacies. Every day we hear about the potentially devastating impact of keeping easily accessible medications and medical sharps around the house, or via improper disposal of these products. We also hear about the potentially harmful effects of these items on the environment by flushing, pouring down the drain, or throwing them in the garbage.

“By supporting campaigns like the National Drug Drop-Off Month and participating in take-back programs offered by the Health Products Stewardship Association, we can ensure the health and safety of those in our communities and have a beneficial impact on our environment,” commented Martin Dickson, TNRD Environmental Services Coordinator.

Drug Free Kids Canada and the TNRD are promoting best practices when it comes to medicine use, conservation and disposal and helping to change behaviours in Canadians’ day-to-day lives.

Drug Free Kids Canada is a private sector, non‐profit organization that creates and disseminates drug education and prevention messages with the help of their partners in advertising, research and media. They also offers parents valuable tools and practical tips on how to start the conversation with their kids at: https://www.drugfreekidscanada.org.

The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA) operates returns programs that are an easy and safe way to dispose of medications and other health products that we all have in our homes. We encourage the public to safely return their expired or unused prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and natural health products to participating pharmacies for responsible disposal. For a list of locations in your area, visit: https://www.healthsteward.ca.

Find out more about the Thompson Nicola Regional District at: www.tnrd.ca