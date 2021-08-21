National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event to be held at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

Organizers of the first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event in Williams Lake announced it will be held in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds and open to the public.
The event is being planned by the Orange Shirt Society in concert with a committee including the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, city of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District, other groups or organizations.
Volunteers are urgently being sought for COVID-protocol staff, security, hosting, site preparation, crisis counselling, gate attendance, traffic control, transportation and site maintenance.
“You can show your support by volunteering to serve the residential school survivors and their families during the event,” the society noted in a news release.
Anyone wanting volunteer or show support with a donation of any kind is asked to contact the Orange Shirt Society by emailing events@orangeshirt.org.
In June 2021, Bill C-5 received royal assent making Sept. 30 the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.
