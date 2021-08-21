National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event to be held at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

Organizers are looking for volunteers

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event on Thursday, Sept. 30 will be held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. Here a large banner was unveiled on June 20, National Indigenous Peoples Day, for display along Oliver Street leading up to Sept. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Organizers of the first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event in Williams Lake announced it will be held in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds and open to the public.

The event is being planned by the Orange Shirt Society in concert with a committee including the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, city of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District, other groups or organizations.

Volunteers are urgently being sought for COVID-protocol staff, security, hosting, site preparation, crisis counselling, gate attendance, traffic control, transportation and site maintenance.

“You can show your support by volunteering to serve the residential school survivors and their families during the event,” the society noted in a news release.

Anyone wanting volunteer or show support with a donation of any kind is asked to contact the Orange Shirt Society by emailing events@orangeshirt.org.

In June 2021, Bill C-5 received royal assent making Sept. 30 the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Banner Project unveiled in Williams Lake

READ MORE: Every Child Matters lamppost flags installed in Williams Lake

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune