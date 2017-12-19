Naswell Chrismas dinner ready to go with transportation available

In 1982, Mr. Earl Naswell first started what has become a Comox Valley Christmas tradition, and it is very much alive and thriving after 35 years.

The Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner will be served once more at noon on Christmas Day, in the upper Filberg Center, downtown Courtenay. This event is organized for everyone who might not otherwise enjoy a full hot Christmas dinner and for those who might simply wish to share some hometown Comox Valley Christmas spirit with others.

Dozens of volunteers will be decorating the hall, setting the festive tables, and serving this free dinner to the guests. The event is never short of hard-working volunteers, all who spend a good portion of their own holiday to ensure everyone who attends has a very merry Christmas.

Our chefs and kitchen elves also spend many hours preparing and cooking up the delicious dinner of turkey, stuffing, ham, veggies and desserts. They are very grateful to the many generous local businesses and individuals who donate all the supplies needed for this to happen year after year.

More than 400 dinners are served, both in the hall and many are packaged for additional take-home dinners as well.

The Filberg Center doors will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 25 for some festive caroling, hot drinks and goodies, followed by the big dinner served at noon until 2 p.m.

New this year is free transportation to the event, available at the following locations:

(bus seating may be limited, please call ahead to let us know you will be needing a ride)

10:30 a.m. – pickup at Cumberland Library

10:45 a.m. – pickup at Driftwood Mall bus shelter

11:15 a.m. – pickup at Comox Legion

A note to those volunteering; we will be setting up the hall at 10 a.m. Dec 24.

For more information, call Rob, 250-702-3896, or email CVChristmas@shaw.ca