NASA’s International Space Station can be seen over 100 Mile

The ISS can be spotted from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31.

Local residents will be able to spot the NASA International Space Station (ISS) over 100 Mile House.

The station can be seen early in the morning until Dec. 31.

A list for the date, time, visibility, height and where it appears and disappears can be found at spotthestation.nasa.gov. For 100 Mile House, it can be found here.

According to NASA’s website, the longest stretch of visibility will be at 7:26 a.m. on Dec. 28 when it will be visible for 5 minutes.

The ISS height is measured in degrees, also known as elevation.

NASA says it represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If a person were to hold a fist at arm’s length and place it resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

On Boxing Day, the ISS’s highest visible point will be 89 degrees and appear 27 degrees above east. The station’s lowest max height was on Christmas Day around 5 a.m. at 11 degrees and appeared 10 degrees above southeast.

It was only visible for one minute.

