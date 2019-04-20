Naramata Rd residences briefly without power due to downed line

The line was accidentally cut when a man was trimming tree branches with a chainsaw

Penticton utility services are repairing a downed power line on April 20 at McMillan Ave outside of Penticton. The line was accidentally cut by a man trimming tree branches with a chainsaw. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Fire Department is on scene at McMillan Avenue responding to a downed power line that caused a brief outage for Naramata Road residences.

According to crews on scene, a man was trimming trees branches with a chainsaw when he accidentally cut the line at about 3:20 p.m. Penticton utility services arrived on scene at about 3:50 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

