Naramata Rd residences briefly without power due to downed line

Penticton Fire Department is on scene at McMillan Avenue responding to a downed power line that caused a brief outage for Naramata Road residences.
According to crews on scene, a man was trimming trees branches with a chainsaw when he accidentally cut the line at about 3:20 p.m. Penticton utility services arrived on scene at about 3:50 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.
Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
