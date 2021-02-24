Naramata Community Market is coming back

The market will be every Wednesday from June to September

The Naramata Slow Society is reviving the Naramata Community Market which will launch in June. (Submitted photo)

The NaramataSlow Society is excited to be bringing back the Naramata Community Market set to launch Wednesday, June 2.

Over the past six months, dedicated “Slow” members Dawn Lennie, Rene Mehrer, and Jacquie Carlson have been laying the groundwork for a newly imagined market.

They couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of the Naramata Community Market that will go every Wednesday from June to the end of September at Manitou Beach Park.

Committed to the farmers market principles of “make it, bake it, grow it,” the goal is to showcase a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables and locally made food products, as well as convenient meals, snacks and locally crafted goods.

“Our aim is to create a uniquely Naramatian market. In addition to local farmers, we are calling on all Naramata-based green thumbs, artists, makers, bakers and even kids with a side hustle to populate our community market. We are open to co-operative approaches and out-of-the-box thinking,” said Dawn Lennie of Naramata Slow.

Rooted in the Cittaslow philosophy, the market is more than just delicious, it encourages community and tradition while offering a schedule of weekly community events.

Even the crowd-pleasing “cherry pit spit” will return, if COVID approved, said the group.

NaramataSlow organizer Jacquie Carlson has secured some new additions to the 2021 lineup including a formal commitment from the Okanagan Seed Savers.

“The passionate group that supports local seed saving, seed diversity, growing and education, will be bringing focused tastings and teachings to our village” shares Carlson.

The Naramata Community Market will operate every Wednesday from June 2 through Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An ideal option for after work shopping and take-out dining, the new market will set up shop at Manitou Beach Park. Naramata’s famous local beach is wheelchair accessible, offers ample parking and brand new washroom facilities.

All COVID best practices will be firmly in place and well enforced, ensuring a safe and fun experience for all, said Naramata Slow.

Those interested in hosting a table, volunteering or being involved in this year’s market are encouraged to email naramataslow@gmail.com.

