Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Naomi Onotera’s Langley home remains behind police tape, officers on scene Wednesday

40-year-old Langley mother was last seen Aug. 28

  • Sep. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Officers could be seen outside the home of missing Langley mother Naomi Onotera Wednesday morning.

The Langley City home has been behind police tape for at least two days now. RCMP confirmed the residence would undergo a search some time Tuesday or Wednesday.

Onotera has been missing for nearly three weeks. She was last seen leaving her home in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Langley RCMP issued a missing person alert for the teacher-librarian on Aug. 30.

Onotera’s whereabouts has gained wide-spread community concern.

On Monday, RCMP said they were working on a timeline of the events leading up to Onotera’s disappearance. Investigators released an image of her vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, and asked the public to contact them if they had seen it moving after Aug. 25.

READ MORE: RCMP work on timeline in missing Langley woman case, release photo of Naomi Onotera’s vehicle

The investigation into the 40-year-old’s disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1.

Onotera is described as 5’9″ tall, weighting 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Onotera is asked to contact RCMP at 604-532-3398.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP hope to return expensive bike, suspected to have been stolen, to its owner

Just Posted