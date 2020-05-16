Nanoose Library wants to be part of community water supply

Nanoose Library petitions the Regional District of Nanaimo to be connected to the community water supply. (Michael Briones photo)

The Friends of Nanoose Library Centre Society has petitioned the Regional District of Nanaimo to have its property connected to the community water supply.

The society, a non-profit organization, operates the Nanoose Library on its property at 2489 Nanoose Rd., in the Red Gap neighbourhood. It’s not part of the Vancouver Island Regional Library network and relies mainly on volunteers and donations.

Currently, the library uses groundwater well water for hand-washing and toilet flushing. But Island Health as ordered extensive upgrades to tap water at the library due to the new provincial regulations that require increased protection to public health.

According to RDN staff, the cost to upgrade the water system and other legal implications to comply with the regulations would have been too expensive for a small society to afford.

The society has sought the assistance of the regional district and petitioned that the library be included to the Nanoose Bay Water Service Area and Nanoose Bulk Water Service area inorder to connect to the community water supply. In order to for this to happen, both the Nanoose Bay Water and Bulk Water service area boundaries have to be amended.

The Nanoose Bay Official Community Plan bylaw supports servicing properties within the Red Gap village area. As well, the library is located within the designated urban containment boundary, which is a priority area for RDN water service.

A capital charge bylaw is currently being developed for the Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service. At this time, RDN has estimated the capital charge value to be approximately $8,000. The RDN has agreed to pay the amount through an allocation of Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) community funds.

The society, however, will pay for the construction of a water line and the disconnecting the well from the library building. As well, the society will pay RDN permit fees, waterline inspection and water connection fee of $1,045.

At the committee of the whole meeting on May 12, the board gave three readings to amendments to the Nanoose Bay Water Service Area bylaw and Nanoose Bay Bulk Water Supply Local Service bylaw.

