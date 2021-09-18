Nanoose First Nation (Snaw-Naw-As) receives $441K for multi-use trail connection project

The Nanoose First Nation (Snaw-Naw-As) is receiving $441,144 for a multi-use trail connection project. (RDN map)

Nanoose Bay residents will soon benefit from better active transportation infrastructure that will safely connect neighbourhoods to parks, schools and town centres.

The Nanoose First Nation (Snaw-Naw-As) is receiving $441,144 for a multi-use trail connection project to build a 450-metre multi-use pathway, improve lighting along the connection to the market and employment hub and connect to a future regional trail network.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they are biking to the grocery store or walking their kids to school,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “By investing in projects to build better paths and improve lighting for people, our government is committed to making communities safer and healthier.”

A total of 33 Indigenous and local governments across the province are receiving funding for shovel-ready projects that will increase the number of people walking and cycling as well as improve the safety of vulnerable road users.

The projects are aligned with provincial priorities to enhance community connectivity, accessibility, tourism and climate change mitigation.

