Nanoose Bay townhouse project awarded permit

A 35 townhouse development project has been awarded a development permit by the Regional District of Nanaimo board. It is located in the northeast of Bonnington Road in Nanoose Bay. — RDN map

The Nanoose Bay district may see construction of a 35-townhouse development project get underway this year.

The Regional District of Nanaimo board, at its final 2017 regular meeting on Dec 12, approved the development permit of the project located on Lot B, District Lots 30 and 78, situated northeast of Bonnington Drive in Nanoose Bay.

The permit was granted to ICR Projects Inc. on behalf of 1040985 B.C. Ltd.. It entails construction of a 35-unit townhouse clustered in nine buildings, with three to four units featured in each building.

The proposed units will each be two storeys high and will have two bedrooms plus a den/guest room or family room, kitchen, living and dining area and either a one- or two-car garage.

They will have access from both Bromley Place and Bonnington Drive. Access within the site will be via a private strata road.

In approving the permit application, the RDN board was informed that the developers have met the area guidelines and that no negative impacts are expected from the proposed development.

However, the permit does have some conditions attached to it, including that development of the site adhere to current government regulations such as Best Management Practices – Develop with Care: Environmental Guidelines for Urban and Rural Land Development in BC.

The property is currently vacant, but staff indicated it will be serviced by community water and sewer.