Nanoose Bay resort adds 10 pickleball courts

The newly constructed pickleball court at The Pacific Shores Resort and Spa in Nanoose Bay. (Submitted photo)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach area will soon have a new pickleball court – one of the largest on Vancouver Island.

The Pacific Shores Resort and Spa in Nanoose Bay is finishing up construction on 10 pickleball courts this week.

“That would make it for right now anyways, I think the largest number of courts, dedicated pickleball courts, on the Island,” said general manager Paul Dodds.

He said he was surprised to see the level of interest in the sport among community members.

“I’m amazed by the interest,” he said. “People can’t wait. We didn’t even advertise or anything, it was just a little bit of people talking, staff mentioning to people. Next thing I know I started getting some emails, people saying, ’email me back when it’s ready.'”

The court will be open to resort guests, as well as the general public. Dodds said the courts will be free to use for a week or two, and will then have a $5 drop-in fee per person.

Dodds said they’re excited to have a new spot where people in the area can meet up and play sports in a safe way.

“It will be a nice gathering place here, socially distant,” he said.

They’re working court done as soon as possible – Dodds said it will be finished up sometime this weekend. You can check for updates at their website, pacificshoresbc.com or call 250-586-7262.

