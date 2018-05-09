Nanoose Bay residents urge to follow Stage 2 water restriction

Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service Area customers are urged to strictly follow the stage 2 water restriction.

Despite experiencing a wet winter and early spring, the current heavy water demand in the Nanoose Bay area, along with the warm, dry weather in early May, is preventing reservoirs from filling overnight. RDN staff indicated that despite the Stage 2 restriction, water reservoir levels have been dropping around 2:30 a.m when they are supposed to be refilling.

Staff said this can largely be attributed to automatic sprinkler systems that are in contravention of the Stage 2 watering times. They added that if Stage 2 is not strictly adhered to in the near term to allow the reservoirs to fill overnight, the RDN may need to temporarily move to Stage 3 or Stage 4 watering restrictions to maintain reservoir levels for fire protection.

A change in restriction level may happen quickly if required. Residents are encouraged to visit the RDN homepage at www.rdn.bc.ca to acquire up-to-date information.

The RDN is asking the community to help share the message among neighbours in the Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service Area about the importance of watering at the correct times and days.

Water conservation is not only a habit of a resilient community, water restrictions are part of the RDN Water Use Regulation bylaw and are enforceable. They are in place to help with the smooth operation of the water systems during the peak times of year and they are designed to be simple to comply with.

Watering Restriction Stage 2 allows sprinkling every other day based on odd and even house numbers, between 7-10 a.m. or 7-10 p.m. for a maximum of two hours per day. Hand watering and drip irrigation are permitted anytime, as is vegetable garden watering.

Other ways to consider further water reductions include: Reducing the lawn irrigation on your property by decreasing run times, cutting back on the number of watering days and refraining from sprinkling certain lawn areas; retrofit old, inefficient irrigation systems; add mulch/topsoil to aid in landscape water retention; sweep outdoor surfaces such as driveways or decks with a broom rather than using a hose or power washing; and avoid washing vehicles or boats unnecessarily, unless for safety reasons (windows and headlights).

Reducing overall outdoor water use ensures water demands for essential household use, fire protection, environmental flows and irrigation purposes can continue to be met during the hot dry season.

For more information about water conversation please visit: www.rdn.bc.ca/watering-restriction-map or www.teamwatersmart.ca.

