Nanoose Bay man sentenced after causing a dog unnecessary pain and suffering

Kiefer Tyson Giroux, 26, given six-month sentence after beating pet he was supposed to be caring for

A Nanoose Bay man was handed a six-month sentence for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

Kiefer Tyson Giroux, 26, was sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 5, by Judge Brian Harvey, with John Blackman, Crown counsel, and Chris Churchill, defence, entering an joint submission.

Citing an agreed statement of facts, Blackman said a dog had been in the care of Giroux in December 2019. The dog was taken to the vet that same month with breathing issues and was subsequently found to have injuries to its internal organs and its penis. According to the agreed statement of facts, Giroux had beaten the dog.

The dog recovered from its injuries, Blackman told the News Bulletin.

The joint submission called for three months’ probation and a 25-year ban from owning animals.

Giroux had initially been charged with bestiality, but pleaded guilty to causing the animal pain and suffering, entering the guilty plea on Feb. 16.

More to come.

RELATED: Study examines dedicated animal cruelty unit for police

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News