Nanaimo’s Thorpe chosen chairman of RDN board

Ian Thorpe elected to position at inaugural meeting of the new Regional District of Nanaimo board

The new chairman of the RDN board is a representative of the City of Nanaimo.

Ian Thorpe was elected chairman of the Regional District of Nanaimo board on Tuesday night at the new board’s inaugural meeting in the north end.

Bob Rogers, Nanoose Bay director, also allowed his name to stand for chairman, so a vote among directors was required. Rogers was later acclaimed as RDN vice-chairman.

Thorpe and Rogers are two of only four returning members of the last RDN board of directors, a 19-member body. Thorpe was the vice-chairman of the previous board.

Bill Veenhof, who was the chairman of the previous RDN board, was not re-elected in Area H (Shaw Hill, Deep Bay, Bowser).

