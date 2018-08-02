Nanaimo’s Third Street closed for road work

Third Street from Howard to Wakesiah avenues to close for 17 days

A section of Third Street between Wakesiah and Howard avenues will be closed to through traffic until Aug. 17.

According to a City of Nanaimo press release, the closure will be in effect 24 hours a day. Traffic will be rerouted to Fourth Street, but the city is also encouraging commuters to consider alternate routes.

Regional District of Nanaimo Transit will also have a bus detour in effect during the closure.

The section of Third Street between Howard and Wakesiah avenues will be open to local traffic during the closure.

There will also be a period of time single-lane alternating traffic and some night work will take place at the Wakesiah Avenue and Third Street intersection.

“The road work is being undertaken as part of a new residential development at 525 Third St.,” Phil Stewart, city manager of engineering projects, said in the press release. “Closing the road during construction allows the work to be completed quickly and efficiently, reducing the overall time traffic will be disrupted.”

