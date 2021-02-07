Nanaimo’s residents challenged to count their steps when walking this winter

People walking at Pipers Lagoon Park last month. Nanaimo residents are invited to lace up their walking shoes for the Walk On Winter Wellness Challenge promoting fitness and can win prizes. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo residents can lace up their walking shoes to take part in the Walk On Winter Wellness Challenge.

Nanaimo Parks, Recreation and Culture and New Balance Nanaimo have teamed up to bring the fitness event to the city to take participants on a walking journey that, for those eager to really step up to the challenge, could cover the distance from Nanaimo to Victoria and beyond.

The walking event runs Feb. 8 to March 19, but anyone who wants to take part can join between Feb. 8 and March 13 for a chance to win prizes.

Each week of the challenge, a name will be drawn to win prizes from parks and rec and New Balance and the prizes will be based on participation rather than total distance walked. The more times participants input their walking data, the more ballots are entered for chances to win.

Participants will be asked to track their steps or distance walked each day with a tracking device or app of their choice, input that data into an online form at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/walk-on-challenge (a step converter can also be found on the webpage) and weekly progress will be collected and tallied. Progress will be shared on the website’s results board, which can be a handy tool to spur on friends and coworkers.

At the end of the six-week challenge, New Balance Nanaimo will give the grand prize winner a new pair of running shoes worth up to $200.

“Walking is one of the easiest and most economic ways to be healthy,” said Deborah Beck, city recreation coordinator, in a press release. “It increases your heart health, can lower your risk of disease, helps to maintain a healthy body weight, is easy on your joints, and it releases endorphins which can make you happy.”

Participants are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols when walking in public spaces.

Nanaimo News Bulletin