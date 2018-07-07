Nanaimo’s old Island Highway getting fresh pavement

New pavement to be laid down on nine kilometres of roadway; work slated to start Monday

Paving crews will be out on the old Island Highway putting down fresh asphalt on nine-kilometres of roadway through Nanaimo throughout the summer. (News Bulletin file photo)

The old Island Highway will soon offer a smoother ride when a portion of the route is resurfaced this summer.

A nine-kilometre-long section of one of Nanaimo’s main arterial routes, which carries about 40,000 vehicles daily, will be resurfaced between Brechin Road and Norwell Drive, with additional repairs between Norwell Drive and Mary Ellen Drive.

“Thousands of people drive this busy stretch of Highway 19A every day to get around Nanaimo, and there is some wear and tear as a result,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a press release. “This route is the primary access to Nanaimo’s shopping centres and connection point for businesses. People will notice a big difference with new pavement and repairs between Brechin Road and Mary Ellen Drive.”

Road work will be restricted to nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize delays during peak traffic periods.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to obey traffic-control personnel, construction speed limits and all signs. Notices will be posted on message boards and on DriveB.C.

Lafarge Canada Inc. of Nanaimo was awarded the $3.5-million contract for the resurfacing project. Work is expected to begin the week of July 9 and be completed by mid September.