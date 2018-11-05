Nanaimo’s new mayor and council sworn in

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog gives his first speech as mayor at a council meeting Monday, Nov. 5, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

They were voted in, and now they’ve been sworn in.

The City of Nanaimo’s new mayor and council officially began their new positions Monday at the inaugural meeting of city council.

Mayor Leonard Krog was presented with the chains of office by former mayor Bill McKay and both delivered speeches.

Krog thanked all those who participated in the election and the democratic process and said he and the incoming council understand the “incredible expectations” of the community.

“It is clear that this council is united around a number of things that it wants to see happen,” he said. “It wants restoration of good governance; it wants peace at city hall; it wants good relations with its workers, its employees … union, management, whoever; it wants to have a sense in this city that we are going forward.”

Krog said all members of council will have a voice and he said he recognizes what his voice will mean as mayor.

“My one hope is that when the mayor speaks, that mayor will be able to say with some confidence and satisfaction that the mayor speaks on behalf of a council that has done its work, that has come to a decision and is prepared to defend it and justify it to the people who’ve given them the great honour you have by electing them to public office,” he said.

McKay offered advice to the incoming council, asking them to “please help to stamp out hate” which he said is unproductive, and to listen to others carefully.

“You’ll be amazed with what you will learn,” McKay said. “You will broaden your knowledge and you’ll be seen as a government who wants to make the very best decisions for all of the community.”

He told members of council he’ll be thinking of them every day during their term. He said they should celebrate collective wins and shouldn’t get disheartened.

“Every day, wake up and ask yourself, ‘What can I do to make life in my community a bit better for all? What opportunities can I provide for all?’ Then put your shoes on and start your journey that day,” McKay said.

After the speeches, council voted on a few agenda items, including selecting Regional District of Nanaimo directors. Krog and councillors Erin Hemmens, Sheryl Armstrong, Ben Geselbracht, Tyler Brown, Jim Turley, Don Bonner, Ian Thorpe and alternate Zeni Maartman will represent the City of Nanaimo on the RDN board.

Monday’s meeting was held in the Vancouver Island Conference Centre ballroom.

