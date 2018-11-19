Nanaimo’s new council meets for first time in council chambers

Nanaimo’s new city council met for its first regular council meeting in council chambers on Monday at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo’s municipal government got back to its usual business as the new council held its first regular meeting in council chambers.

Council made it through its agenda in less than an hour with little discussion or dissension. It declared a nuisance property, updated a hotel tax exemption, issued a handful of development variance permits and adopted a couple of minor zoning amendment bylaws.

“All the items we dealt with tonight that may not have been fully discussed in front of a public audience here reflects the fact that all these council members spent their time and actually read all their materials and were familiar with the subject matter,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “As a mayor coming into this job, I’m much pleased and gratified for that and so should the city of Nanaimo citizens [be].”

In his mayor’s report, he said council will “stick by the rules” at meetings in order to try to be fair to everybody. He said there will be “respectful behaviour all around” at meetings and that he will treat members of the public, his fellow councillors and staff with respect and will expect that to be reciprocated.

“We are conscious … of the incredible expectations of the citizens of Nanaimo that this council perform well on their behalf, attend to our duties with decency and vigour,” Krog said.

