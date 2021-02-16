Nanaimo District Secondary School. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo’s NDSS sees another COVID-19 case

School District 68 says exposure date was Feb. 8

  • Feb. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Another COVID-19 case is being reported at Nanaimo District Secondary School.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools advised via social media Tuesday night of a COVID-19 case at the high school, with a Feb. 8 exposure date.

The school district says Island Health is contact tracing and points people to the health authority’s school exposures webpage for more information.

Previously reported COVID-19 exposure dates at NDSS include Jan. 27-28, Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 5.

