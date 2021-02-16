Nanaimo’s NDSS sees another COVID-19 case

Another COVID-19 case is being reported at Nanaimo District Secondary School.
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools advised via social media Tuesday night of a COVID-19 case at the high school, with a Feb. 8 exposure date.
The school district says Island Health is contact tracing and points people to the health authority’s school exposures webpage for more information.
Previously reported COVID-19 exposure dates at NDSS include Jan. 27-28, Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 5.
