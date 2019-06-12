Nanaimo’s high temperature one of 16 records set across B.C.

Temperature got to 32 C, breaking old record of 30.6 C

There were 16 record temperature highs in the province on Wednesday, June 12, according to an Environment Canada weather summary. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Today was a spring scorcher across B.C.

Sixteen record highs in the province for June 12 were noted by Environment Canada on Wednesday night.

“New daily high temperature records were set today thanks to a very strong ridge of high pressure,” Environment Canada noted in a weather summary.

Nanaimo saw the mercury rise to 32 C on Wednesday, which surpassed the old record for June 12, 30.6 C, set in 1932.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high of 25 C.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 31.9 C (28.5 C in 1999)

Agassiz: 33.0 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Campbell River: 30.0 C (28.7 C in 1982)

Chilliwack: 33.0 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Victoria (Gonzales Point): 30.0 C (28.8 C in 2002)

Hope: 32.5 C (28.4 C in 2002)

Malahat area: 29.2 C (26.6 C in 2002)

Nanaimo: 32.0 C (30.6 C in 1932)

Pitt Meadows: 31.7 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Powell River: 29.0 C (28.3 C in 1932)

Princeton: 33.0 C (32.8 C in 1918)

Squamish: 31.4 C (27.0 C in 1999)

Tofino: 27.0 C (26.7 C in 1936)

Vancouver: 29.1 C (27.4 C in 1999)

Victoria: 29.6 C (28.9 C in 1932)

White Rock: 30.9 C (29.4 C in 1932)

