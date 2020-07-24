Nanaimo’s first B.C. Cannabis Store opening next week

Nanaimo’s first B.C. Cannabis Store is set to open next week.

According to a press release, the location will open at 2-6683 Mary Ellen Drive on Wednesday, July 29.

Regular store hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday and most statutory holiday, the press release said. Edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls will be among the offerings.

“While we continue to fight COVID-19, we are committed to following through on our plan to roll out our network of stores following safety protocols and eliminate the illicit cannabis market,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations for the Liquor Distribution Branch, in the press release. “B.C. Cannabis Stores is also looking forward to meeting our neighbours and customers, as we begin a long tenure in the community.”

All B.C. Cannabis Stores are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing cannabis from the illicit market, said the press release. The 2,800-square foot store will be staffed by approximately 10 to 12 employees.

The press release says staff are committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youths, and will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

