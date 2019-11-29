Nanaimo’s Dover Bay high school on lockdown after threat

Dover Bay Secondary School is on lockdown and Nanaimo RCMP are on scene, with weapons out. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Three Nanaimo schools are in lockdown after a threat was made to Dover Bay Secondary School today.

Initially, Dover was put in lockdown, while McGirr Elementary was in a hold-and-secure, but eventually, Nanaimo District Secondary School was placed in hold-and-secure, with now all three in lockdown.

Dale Burgos, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ spokesperson, told the News Bulletin he couldn’t get into specifics about the situation.

“A threat was made to the school,” Burgos said. “Police are investigating. The school is in lockdown. That’s not something typical. Lockdown is a more serious emergency procedure. Kids are inside and as a precaution, McGirr is in a hold-and-secure and again doors are locked, nobody in or out.”

Nanaimo RCMP at Dover Secondary School with weapons out and school on lockdown.#Nanaimo #RCMP @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/7SQMDlqUx8 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) November 29, 2019

.@sd68 confirms Dover Bay Secondary in lockdown after threat made and McGirr Elementary in hold-and-secure. @NanaimoRCMP investigating. — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) November 29, 2019

According to Burgos, a lockdown is a situation when there is a threat in the immediate vicinity of the school, whether it’s outside the school or inside and a hold-and-secure is more to do with when something is happening near the school, where there is police presence.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP social media post, Nanaimo District Secondary School is also in lockdown.

More to come.