Nanaimo’s COVID-19 cases steady as other areas see surge

New COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of March 28-April 3. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

High COVID-19 case counts provincewide didn’t translate to a surge in case numbers in Nanaimo last week.

Greater Nanaimo saw 74 new COVID-19 cases for the week of March 28-April 3, about the same as the 71 cases the week before.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data Wednesday, April 7, showing cases by local health area.

Greater Victoria was the Island’s hot spot for total new cases for a third-straight week, with 145 cases. Nanaimo was next, followed by Oceanside with 58 new cases and then Sooke with 53.

The Vancouver Island West region had just five new cases, but that was enough to make it the Island’s COVID-19 hot spot per capita due to its sparse population. Oceanside was next highest for new cases per capita.

The BCCDC reported Wednesday, April 7, that there were 62 new cases on Vancouver Island on April 6, with 27 of those cases on the central Island, 32 on the south Island and three on the north Island.

Island Health reports 486 active cases, with 194 of those cases on the central Island, 261 on the south Island and 31 on the north Island. There are six COVID-19 patients in critical care in Island Health with another 19 hospitalized.

At last count, approximately 138,000 people on the Island have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, April 7, seniors who turn 70 this year can book an immunization appointment. For more information, visit http://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

