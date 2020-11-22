Nanaimo’s Christmas light-up event renamed Illuminight

Judging will take place the evening of Dec. 13

A light display on Northumberland Avenue was recognized as one of the best in the city last year. (Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce photo)

Christmas lights are a tradition that can continue in COVID-19 times, so Nanaimo is being asked to illuminate neighbourhoods again this holiday season.

The Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spirit of Christmas light tour has a new lead organizer and a new name this year. The Newcastle Community Association is asking neighbourhoods around Nanaimo to participate in this year’s event, called Illuminight.

“[It’s] a month-long celebration for all neighbourhoods in Nanaimo designed to illuminate the residences and businesses of our community with an abundance of holiday light displays,” noted a press release from the Newcastle association.

Karen Kuwica, president of the neighbourhood association, said in the release that the Newcastle area’s location “ensures maximum viewing exposure for people moving through central Nanaimo by vehicle, bus, bike and even boat” though the press release stresses that all neighbourhoods are encouraged to participate.

Volunteer judges will view light displays the evening of Dec. 13 and will acknowledge their favourites that week via social media.

“We want our shining lights to brighten spirits which is much needed everywhere right now…” Kuwica said. “Illuminight is a celebration of community, hope, creativity, resilience and resourcefulness in a ‘new old-fashioned way’ through festive lighting and safe participation.”

