Nanaimo’s Brechin United Church demolished

Brechin United Church has been demolished.

The church on an Estevan Road was knocked down in order to allow for construction of a new church and housing facility.

Reverend Sally Bullas of Brechin United said the last service at the old church was held Easter Sunday. She hopes to be able to move into the new church by January 2020.

“We didn’t have to decommission the building because we’re putting a new one up, but what we did do, on Maundy Thursday, just before Easter, we did do a walk-through of the whole building and acknowledge the spirit of the place … so each room we walked into, we had a bit of a liturgy,” said Bullas. “We had a candle that we lit, so anybody who wanted to be part of that acknowledgement of the grace of the building as it were, we did do that.”

Bullas also said the demolition occurred faster than had been anticipated.

The City of Nanaimo approved a development permit for the church last May and in addition to the new church, there will be a five-storey complex with 74 rental units overall, 38 of which will be affordable housing – 33 one-bedroom suites and five studio apartments.

The affordable housing units are coming thanks to a partnership with the B.C. government.

