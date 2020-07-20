Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

A woman from Nanaimo will be checking out the best campsites thanks to a recent lottery win.

Delores Kachanoski won $75,421 in the June 12 Lotto Max draw. Kachanoski was at the South Parkway Petro-Canada picking up a few things when she decided to purchase the ticket, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release issued Monday, July 20.

Kachanoski was sitting on her porch enjoying her morning coffee when she learned she was a winner after checking her numbers on the BCLC Lotto app.

“I thought at first I had only won $1,000,” said Kachanoski in the press release. “I decided to confirm the win and it showed I had won $75,000.”

Kachanoski said she plans to use her winnings to purchase an RV for her and her family to go camping.

