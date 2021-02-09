Nanaimo woman falls for online prize scam, RCMP warn others

It turned out that a grand prize win of $150,000 was indeed too good to be true for a Nanaimo woman.

RCMP issued a press release Tuesday, Feb. 9, about a woman who was scammed $1,700 after being forwarded via Facebook a fraudulent link from someone posing as Publishers Clearing House. Police say the woman began to correspond with the fraudster about a month ago and followed instructions to send $1,700 in order to claim the grand prize. After that, all correspondence stopped.

“Needless to say, she did not win the grand prize,” noted the press release. “This type of scam is very common and unfortunately many fall for it.”

RCMP remind people that legitimate lotteries will not require people to send money in advance of claiming a prize.

For more information about current scams, visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

