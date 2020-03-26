Nanaimo, Tom Harris foundations offer $150K for COVID-19 charitable relief

Two non-profit organizations in Nanaimo are teaming to dole out $150,000 in relief money for charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nanaimo Foundation and Tom Harris Community Foundation announced they are launching the $150,000 Nanaimo Community Response Fund, providing financial assistance to charities in the Nanaimo, Lantzville, Ladysmith, Cedar and Gabriola Island area aiding in efforts related to coronavirus. While the fund’s purpose will adapt to address areas of most need, Laurie Bienert, Nanaimo Foundation executive director, said it will initially deal with food, assistance for vulnerable seniors and housing for low-income families affected by COVID-19 related closures.

“We have the three priorities,” said Bienert. “So with food security, for example, Loaves and Fishes or the Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation has a program for students that they are now adjusting to deliver that in person to homes of the students, so that type of thing. We’ve reached out to places like Eden Gardens to talk to them. It’s a dementia care facility primarily for seniors, so what are their needs? Then housing of course. We’re working with [Nanaimo Homelessness Coalition] and we’ve been having regular conversations with the United Way of Central and Northern Vancouver Island, as well as the city to see what are the needs in the community.”

Money will be distributed through a panel of community advisors and Bienert said the foundation had received many calls for help since the pandemic was declared.

“This is hugely affecting our charitable sector and the number of people who need support now,” said Bienert. “Programs are having to be shifted to accommodate this massive crisis and just the number of vulnerable people in the community has increased tremendously. We’ve received a lot of requests from local organizations for support and as a community foundation, we’re really trying to take seriously our role to support our community.”

In a press release, Tony Harris, son of Tom Harris, said help is needed in this time of crisis.

“The coronavirus has created profound uncertainty leaving countless people in our community needing a hand up,” said Tony Harris. “People know we are in this together and thus we must come together to ensure we get through this together.”

An online application will be available at the Nanaimo Foundation website, www.nanaimofoundation.com, and information on how to donate has already been posted.

