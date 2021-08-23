Nanaimo teen has been missing almost a week

RCMP ask for public's help in locating 16-year-old Brandon Sheldon

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help find a 16-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 17. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who has been missing for almost a week.

Brandon Sheldon, last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, did not return to his home that evening and, for the next two days, his caregivers searched throughout Nanaimo without success.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, he was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Sheldon is white and is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black bomber-style jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants and a black and white hat.

Anyone with information on Sheldon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-31371.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com

