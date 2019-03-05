Nanaimo taxi companies team up with Crime Stoppers

RCMP say taxi operators can be extra sets of eyes in watching for crime

Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers including program coordinator Const. Gary O’Brien will work with Gurpreet Singh, manager, Yellow Cabs Nanaimo, and Anup Kang, Yellow Cabs managing director; and Linda Hill, AC Taxi office manager and Steven Atkins, customer service representative. Photos submitted

Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers and taxi companies have teamed up to help tackle crime.

When it comes to spotting illegal activity around the clock, taxi operators can be valuable extra eyes and ears, notes a Nanaimo RCMP press release, and to that end, local taxi companies and Crime Stoppers are partnering up to fight crime.

Taxi drivers will receive training on the Crime Stoppers program, what types of crimes are most reported and how to submit tips, confidentially and anonymously, to Crime Stoppers. All taxis will also get Crime Stoppers bumper stickers.

The owners of AC Taxi and Yellow Cabs endorsed the partnership after they met with Crime Stoppers representatives in December and were briefed on the history of the program in Nanaimo and how it has contributed to arrests, seizures of drugs, and recovery of stolen property and weapons.

“Taxi drivers … go in every neighbourhood and are on the streets 24/7,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo Crime Stoppers coordinator, in a press release. “Having the taxi companies on board will provide another tool in our crime-fighting arsenal.”

O’Brien also noted other Crime Stoppers programs across the Island have expressed interest in rolling out similar partnerships within their communities.

To leave a tip anonymously about any crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com