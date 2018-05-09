Nanaimo students win at French-language competition

More than 200 B.C. students competed in provincial finals of Concours d'art oratoire

École Océane student Jule Gatin won first place at the French public-speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire. He stands with Padminee Chundunsing, president of the Fédération Francophone de la Colombie-Britannique. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Nanaimo students won top spots in this year’s pan-provincial French public-speaking competition.

Ten thousand B.C. students competed in this year’s Concours d’art oratoire and 235 made the provincial finals on May 5, including six from Nanaimo, says a press release from Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon.

The competition took place at SFU Surrey, where students chose, developed and presented a speech in French.

“Concours is a fabulous celebration of excellence in French language education. Through participation in Concours, students develop confidence in French as well as develop their public speaking skills,” said Diane Tijman, president of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon in the press release. “These are the kind of skills needed in today’s global society and ultimately these students will gain greater employability as a result.”

École Océane’s Victor Doniol-Valcroze, Grade 6, and Jule Gatin, Grade 7, both won first place. Nanaimo Secondary School immersion students Aidan Metz, Grade 10, got second place, Daniel Hall, Grade 10, got third place, and Erin Burnley, Grade 11, took second.

