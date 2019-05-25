Nanaimo students put their robots to the test in competition

Ladysmith Secondary School students Ryan Dean, left, and Ruso Stevens-Faught challenge Wellington Secondary School students Hunter Hillyer and Brooks Gill in a competition to create the highest stack of blocks in a specified time. The event was part of a high school robotics competition hosted at John Barsby Secondary School on Friday. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

High school students from Nanaimo and Ladysmith pitted their technical skills against each other while overcoming technical and design challenges when Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools hosted the second annual VEX competition and showcase at John Barsby Secondary School on Friday.

Students competed in several robotics challenges around building, collaborating, coming up with strategies and completing tasks, such as block stacking and bridge building. Teams competed for the highest scores under preset time limits or challenged each other for the best time to complete tasks.

