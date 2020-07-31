Nanaimo Seniors Village no longer under administration, accountability measures added

The outgoing medical health officer for Nanaimo has issued recommendations for a seniors’ care home in the city’s north end that was put under administration last November.

After concerns were raised about Nanaimo Seniors Village by the Hospital Employees’ Union, Susan Abermann was appointed by Island Health to oversee the facility in Nanaimo on Nov. 27, for West Coast Seniors Housing Management LLP, part of Retirement Concepts, which was “unable to meet the care expectations outlined in legislation,” the health authority said at the time.

According to a press release, Dr. Paul Hasselback recommended Abermann’s administration end today, July 31, after “outstanding areas of non-compliance have been addressed and criteria to transition management of the facility to the operator were satisfied.”

Improvements to Nanaimo Seniors Village include improved communication to residents, families and staff, implementing required staff increases, a revamped staffing model to ensure direct care delivery is in line with funding, additional care hours for residential care aides, a strengthened leadership team and a framework to ensure organizational policies are properly reviewed and implemented, the press release said.

In addition, Island Health’s long-term care program is also taking steps to ensure that the changes at Nanaimo Seniors Village are sustained, the press release said.

Contract amendments include stipulations that the operator maintain the budget established by the administrator for at least two fiscal years and the budget cannot be changed without Island Health’s approval, the press release said.

The seniors’ home is being asked to submit a plan committing to investments in essential equipment necessary to ensure the safety of residents and staff. The facility could be subject to new financial recoveries for non-delivery of direct care hours and support service hours, and there will be quarterly independent financial audits to ensure public funding is being appropriately used to deliver care that meets legislated standards, said the press release.

The operator must also comply with Island Health’s wound care practice and policy, according to the press release.

In the press release, Adrian Dix, B.C. health minister, said Abermann’s appointment was made with the “single-minded goal to address serious concerns identified by Hasselback and his colleagues.

“It is my expectation that the progress made by the administrator will continue under the operator,” Dix said in the press release. “To that end, Vancouver Island Health Authority has imposed new contract requirements to increase financial and clinical oversight of the residence. We have, and will continue to put the health and safety of residents first before any other consideration.”

