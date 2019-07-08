Nanaimo senior wins $500K playing Lotto Max

A senior who only recently moved to the mid Island won half a million dollars on Lotto Max and is looking forward to sharing her winnings with her family.

Nanaimo’s Gurmail Sidhu, 79, matched all four extra numbers on the June 7 Lotto Max draw, good for $500,000.

Sidhu came to Canada from India 40 years ago and has lived in Terrace and Surrey before moving to the Island about eight months ago to help her daughter raise her twins.

“While I was at the mall to see the dentist, I decided to check my tickets,” Sidhu said in a B.C. Lotto Corporation press release. “I saw a lot of zeroes, and asked my son to look. I don’t have words to describe it.”

