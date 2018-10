Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help to try to find 72-year-old John Larson

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to find 72-year-old John Larson. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to find a senior who has been missing since this morning.

Police sent out a press release Thursday evening advising that John Larson, 72, has not been seen since walking from his home near Petroglyph Park.

Larson is Caucasian, clean-shaven, about 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. He may be wearing a black hat, black backpack and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Larson’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.