Nanaimo seeing a snowy Sunday

Young deer brave the snow in a backyard in north Nanaimo on Sunday. PHOTO SUBMITTED

The forecast is now suggesting the snow could keep piling up tonight before the weather lets up.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and now says 10-25 centimetres are expected in all today.

“A low pressure centre deepened rapidly over southern Vancouver Island this afternoon,” the warning notes. “Bands of heavy snow accompanying the low have produced widespread accumulations of 12 to 19 cm over southeastern Vancouver Island.”

The forecast is calling for another 5-10 cm in Nanaimo tonight. Periods of snow are also expected Monday and Tuesday.

The City of Nanaimo noted on social media that roads are “snow-covered and slippery” and advises motorists to use caution.

The region’s highways contractor Mainroad Mid-Island advised motorists via social media to “please expect winter driving conditions with slippery, slushy sections and limited visibility. Please give maintenance vehicles space.”

The city has decided to close recreation facilities early tonight, at 7 p.m.

Vancouver Island University will post an update about Monday’s classes by 6:30 a.m.