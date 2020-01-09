Nanaimo schools were on hold-and-secure as RCMP investigated report of suspect with weapons

John Barsby and Georgia Avenue community schools in Nanaimo were placed under hold-and-secure Thursday, Jan. 9, following a report of a male suspect with weapons seen on Bruce Avenue.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police responded to the area at about 2 p.m.

“We had a report of a male approaching on foot with some weapons,” O’Brien said. “So [the schools] were put on hold-and-secure. We immediately responded to the incident and 40 minutes later that male and two other males were located in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue.”

O’Brien said police took all three suspects – a man in his mid twenties and two youths in their late teens – into custody but no weapons were found and, based on the evidence at hand, no charges are pending.

The hold-and-secure order was lifted at 2:40 p.m. when the three suspects were taken into custody.

The three suspects have been released, but the investigation is continuing, O’Brien said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

