Nanaimo schools partnering with bookstore to try to bolster library shelves

Four schools in Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district hope to see their library shelves brimming with new books, thanks to a fundraising campaign from a national bookstore chain.

Brechin, Departure Bay, Georgia Avenue and Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh elementary schools will participate in Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt-a-School program this fall, according to a press release. The initiative runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 3 and sees the local Chapters store connecting with each school and raising money for books on their behalf, the press release said.

The foundation seeks to raise $1,880 for Brechin, $3,520 for Departure Bay, $3,800 for Georgia Avenue and $1,080 for Qwam Qwum.

Donations will be accepted at the Chapters location at Woodgrove Centre or through the fundraising website at https://indigoloveofreadingfoundation.givecloud.co/fundraisers.

“One-hundred per cent of the funds raised through kiosk donations or the online fundraising pages for each school will be donated to participating high-needs schools,” said the press release. “As these schools and their students continue to navigate through the complexities of education during the pandemic, support is more essential than ever, and the opportunity to enrich the lives of students through their school libraries has never been greater.”

For more on the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, go to www.indigoloveofreading.org.

