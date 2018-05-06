Nanaimo school trustee acclaimed as VP of provincial association

Nanaimo school board vice-chairwoman Stephanie Higginson has been elected as vice-president of the B.C. School Trustee Association. FILE PHOTO

Nanaimo school district trustee Stephanie Higginson will return to her seat has vice-president of the B.C. School Trustee Association.

The BCSTA announced its newly elected board this week, including Higginson, who was acclaimed as vice-president.

Stephanie Higginson has been acclaimed as Vice-President. Congratulations, Strephanie! #BCSTA — BCSTA (@BC_STA) April 28, 2018

“I would like to express my gratitude towards BCSTA’s membership for placing their trust in our new board,” said Gordon Swan, who returns as president of the board. “We look forward to building off our existing efforts as we enter our strategic planning phase post-AGM.”

Elected directors include: Valerie Adams, SD74, Tim Bennett, SD57, Carolyn Broady, SD45, Mike Murray, SD42, and Donna Sargent, SD38.

The organization supports and advocates for effective public boards of education in the province, according to the BCSTA website.

