Nanaimo school board vice-chairwoman Stephanie Higginson has been elected as vice-president of the B.C. School Trustee Association. FILE PHOTO

Nanaimo school trustee acclaimed as VP of provincial association

New board elected to trustee association

  • May. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo school district trustee Stephanie Higginson will return to her seat has vice-president of the B.C. School Trustee Association.

The BCSTA announced its newly elected board this week, including Higginson, who was acclaimed as vice-president.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards BCSTA’s membership for placing their trust in our new board,” said Gordon Swan, who returns as president of the board. “We look forward to building off our existing efforts as we enter our strategic planning phase post-AGM.”

Elected directors include: Valerie Adams, SD74, Tim Bennett, SD57, Carolyn Broady, SD45, Mike Murray, SD42, and Donna Sargent, SD38.

The organization supports and advocates for effective public boards of education in the province, according to the BCSTA website.

news@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy
Next story
VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Just Posted

RCMP Report: Semi and car collide near Little Fort

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nanaimo school trustee acclaimed as VP of provincial association

  • 15 hours ago

 

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

  • 15 hours ago

 

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read