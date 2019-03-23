Nanaimo SAR, first responders execute rope rescue in Cassidy area

Rock climber said to have fallen in area of Riverbend Road

Nanaimo Search and Rescue and first responders were at the Riverbend Road area to assist a fallen rock climber Saturday afternoon. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo area first responders navigated rocky terrain and executed a rope rescue after a rock climber fell in the Cassidy area Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Jacob Kruger, with Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, said the call came approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Riverbend Road, off of Spruston Road, and it was a “unified command” with his department, Extension and North Cedar departments, Nanaimo Search and Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service. The exact nature of the injuries aren’t currently known, but the person was conscious, he said.

“Our understanding is they were doing some rock climbing and fell down an embankment,” said Kruger. “We have search and rescue and North Cedar and Extension fire doing high-angle rope rescue right now … just rappel down and carry them up in a basket.”

More information to come.

