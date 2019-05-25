Nanaimo residents train in rain at Active for Life Expo

Kettlebell, free running among activities on display at PacficSport VI event at Maffeo Sutton Park

PacificSport VI held its Active for Life Expo at Maffeo Sutton Park on Saturday, which offered Nanaimo residents the opportunity to learn about healthy lifestyles. Here, Dominick Thorne, does some free running. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Kettlebell, free running and kayaking were among activities on display at PacificSport Vancouver Island’s Active for Life Expo in Nanaimo Saturday.

The free event, which took place at Maffeo Sutton Park under grey skies, offered attendees the opportunity to test out numerous exercises and physical activities and meet with Nanaimo-area health, recreation and sports groups.

Here, Solly Macys, of Nanaimo Kettlebell Club, talks about proper kettlebell technique.

