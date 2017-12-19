Nanaimo resident chases suspects who stole inflatable snowman

Nanaimo RCMP say a resident recovered Christmas decorations on Country Club Drive on Dec. 3

  • Dec. 19, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Nanaimo resident didn’t let suspects get away with stealing Christmas decorations earlier this month.

Nanaimo RCMP say a resident of Country Club Drive gave chase on Dec. 3 and was able to recover two inflatables – a Santa Claus and a Frosty the Snowman.

According to a press release, suspects were allegedy attempting to get away on foot with the inflatables, but Santa and Frosty deflated during the chase and the suspects decided to ditch the decorations.

“The owner … returned to his home where he carefully repositioned Santa and Frosty on his front lawn, where he hopes they will hopefully stay for the remainder of the Christmas season,” the press release noted.

RCMP advised that "thieves have no boundaries when it comes to taking things."

