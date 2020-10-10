Nanaimo RCMP wonder if ‘bad karma’ is coming for Buddha thief

Nanaimo RCMP recommend rubbing Buddha’s belly “to your heart’s content,” provided you’ve paid for the merchandise.
According to a police press release, a Buddha statuette was stolen from Red Shelf Décor on Commercial Street the afternoon of Oct. 4. The suspect was described as a woman with long, dark brown hair who uses a walker.
“Maybe someone should tell this lady about messing with a Buddha and bad karma,” the press release noted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-36536.
