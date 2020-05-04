Nanaimo RCMP warn that people are ‘prowling’ around late at night looking to steal

Police say incidents were reported in the hospital area and the Departure Bay neighbourhood

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Police are advising members of the public to be aware that people are prowling around certain areas of Nanaimo at night with criminal intentions.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, there were “a number of incidents of persons prowling through carports and trying door handles to vehicles” in the hospital area and in the Departure Bay neighbourhood last week, with most of the incidents happening around 2:30-4 a.m.

“This is good reminder to ensure your vehicles doors and windows are locked and all valuables removed, which includes wallets, which are often overlooked,” the press release noted.

RCMP suggest that people keep an eye out in their neighbourhoods and if a person or vehicle causes concern, residents should call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

