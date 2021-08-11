Nanaimo RCMP warn online shoppers after would-be kayaker scammed out of deposit

Not only was a Nanaimo man unable to purchase the kayak he wanted, but he was also scammed out of his deposit.
Nanaimo RCMP issued a warning after a July 27 incident in which a man responded to a Craigslist ad for a kayak and e-transferred a $150 deposit so that the seller would hold the boat for him.
However, when the would-be buyer went to view the kayak, the address provided turned out to be a vacant lot and the phone number that had been given was out of service.
The victim flagged the Craigslist ad as a scam.
“When using online advertising sites, there is a degree of buyer beware,” noted RCMP in a press release. “If possible, try to obtain the full name of the seller and do a quick social media search of the name and address.”
editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter