Nanaimo RCMP warn online shoppers after would-be kayaker scammed out of deposit

A Nanaimo man was scammed out of his deposit after trying to purchase an item on Craigslist. (News Bulletin file photo)

Not only was a Nanaimo man unable to purchase the kayak he wanted, but he was also scammed out of his deposit.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a warning after a July 27 incident in which a man responded to a Craigslist ad for a kayak and e-transferred a $150 deposit so that the seller would hold the boat for him.

However, when the would-be buyer went to view the kayak, the address provided turned out to be a vacant lot and the phone number that had been given was out of service.

The victim flagged the Craigslist ad as a scam.

“When using online advertising sites, there is a degree of buyer beware,” noted RCMP in a press release. “If possible, try to obtain the full name of the seller and do a quick social media search of the name and address.”

