Nanaimo RCMP utilize new online crime reporting tool

Nanaimo residents will now be able to use the internet as a tool to battle crime.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP is launching a new online crime reporting tool in early December, allowing people to go to a website and give tips on crimes such as mischief/damage to property under $5,000, damage to a vehicle under $5,000, hit-and-run to an unoccupied vehicle or property, bicycle theft, theft under $5,000, theft from vehicle under $5,000 and lost property.

Residents with a valid e-mail address can report the aforementioned crimes that have taken place in Nanaimo and which don’t have a suspect or witness. In certain instances, a follow-up by a police officer may not be required, noted the press release.

The online reporting tool is more convenient to use and will allow dispatchers to focus on higher-priority calls, which will lead to better safety and response times in Nanaimo, the press release said.

“Crime reports from the public are an essential part of determining how our policing resources are deployed in the city,” said Supt. Cameron Miller, officer in charge of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, in the press release. “This additional reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of Nanaimo by making it more convenient to report less serious crimes, while allowing police to focus on emergency calls for service.”

The online tool is part of a pilot project that includes detachments in Kelowna, Richmond, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and Surrey.

The link is not active yet, but as of December, people will be able to go to www.nanaimorcmp.ca/report to utilize the tool.

